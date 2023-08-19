StockNews.com Lowers Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Medifast Price Performance

MED stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. Medifast has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $139.49.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 18.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 57.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Medifast by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 28,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

