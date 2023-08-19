StockNews.com Lowers ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. ODP has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.82.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ODP will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ODP

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $91,404.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,974.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $91,404.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,974.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,579 shares of company stock worth $5,920,997 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ODP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138,182 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ODP by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,910,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ODP by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ODP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ODP by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,102,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

