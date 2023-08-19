StockNews.com Lowers Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

