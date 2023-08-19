StockNews.com Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

