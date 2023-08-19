Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $936.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,847.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.1% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

