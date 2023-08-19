Substratum (SUB) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.34 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024051 USD and is down -26.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

