Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,593.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

