Summit X LLC Acquires 3,779 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $42.50. 10,797,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,934,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

