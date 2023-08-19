Summit X LLC Boosts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.01. 2,103,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,606. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

