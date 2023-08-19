Summit X LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 25,465.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,390,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,251,000 after buying an additional 645,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.82.

Entergy Trading Up 0.6 %

ETR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,944. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $122.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.14.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

