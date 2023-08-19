Summit X LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,132,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,100,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,110,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,737,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,878. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

