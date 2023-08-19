Summit X LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,173,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,412,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average is $101.86.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

