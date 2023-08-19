Summit X LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 17,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $638,356,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of American Express by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,676 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,961. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

