Summit X LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned about 0.74% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 111.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 171,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 90,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PFO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 19,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,586. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.