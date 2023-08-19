Summit X LLC Has $860,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $262.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,008. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

