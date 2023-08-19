Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $48.86.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

