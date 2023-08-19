Summit X LLC Sells 480 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

