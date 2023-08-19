Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Acquires $55,558.80 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $55,558.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,307,598 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,352.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 18th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 11,020 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $39,231.20.
- On Monday, August 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 3,869 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $14,121.85.
- On Friday, August 11th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,942 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $7,107.72.
- On Monday, August 7th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,352 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $34,041.28.
- On Thursday, August 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 67,695 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $249,117.60.
Superior Industries International Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SUP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,019. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
