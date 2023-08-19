Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Acquires $55,558.80 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $55,558.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,307,598 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,352.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 11,020 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $39,231.20.

On Monday, August 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 3,869 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $14,121.85.

On Friday, August 11th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,942 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $7,107.72.

On Monday, August 7th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,352 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $34,041.28.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 67,695 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $249,117.60.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SUP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,019. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUP

About Superior Industries International

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.