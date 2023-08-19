Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 11,020 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,231.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,330,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,418,146.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 15,433 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,558.80.

On Monday, August 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 3,869 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,121.85.

On Friday, August 11th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 1,942 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,107.72.

On Monday, August 7th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,352 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,041.28.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 67,695 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,117.60.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 0.3 %

SUP opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Superior Industries International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

