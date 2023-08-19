Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading Down 10%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 43,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Surna Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.
Surna Company Profile
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
