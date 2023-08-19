SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 18,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,108,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

