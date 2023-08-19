Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59. Sysco has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after buying an additional 549,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after buying an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

