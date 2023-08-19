T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,399,981. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $136.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

