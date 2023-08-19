Tan Le Buys 906 Shares of QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Tan Le bought 906 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$15.60 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,132.69 ($9,177.07).

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

