Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.59. 4,117,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,932. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

