Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.70

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.70 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 116.90 ($1.48). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 115.55 ($1.47), with a volume of 6,400,729 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.41) to GBX 122 ($1.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.95) to GBX 141 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 94 ($1.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 121.33 ($1.54).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 1.1 %

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.68. The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

