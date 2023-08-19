Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.09.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Nolan acquired 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $399,999.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,990.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CEO Sean P. Nolan bought 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,990.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 388,889 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $350,000.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,442.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000 and sold 386,689 shares valued at $274,444. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,943 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

