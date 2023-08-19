TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.39.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DT

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. 1,745,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,219,341 shares of company stock valued at $944,457,672. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.