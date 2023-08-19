TD Cowen Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,541,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average of $127.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,700,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

