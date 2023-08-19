TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462,751 shares during the period. TechnipFMC accounts for 2.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.15% of TechnipFMC worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.82. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

