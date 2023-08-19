Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

NYSE:TNK opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.08. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 46.25%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 142,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 61,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

