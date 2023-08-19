Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at $42,154,267.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

