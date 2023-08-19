Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) CEO Faraz Ali Sells 5,563 Shares of Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) CEO Faraz Ali sold 5,563 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $21,195.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,437 shares in the company, valued at $455,054.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Further Reading

