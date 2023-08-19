Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE THC opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

