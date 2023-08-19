Tenset Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.95 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Tenset has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $17.95 million and approximately $23,508.98 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,604,654 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

