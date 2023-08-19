TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

WULF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WULF

TeraWulf Price Performance

Insider Activity

WULF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 7,301,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.18. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 55,488 shares of company stock worth $102,480 over the last three months. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 300.0% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 339,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 219,207 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 585,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.