Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $366.78 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $366.78 million and $23.83 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002693 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002713 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,331,854,199 coins and its circulating supply is 5,814,889,596,435 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

