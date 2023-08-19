Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.70

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and traded as low as $9.33. Tesco shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 53,331 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.43) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

