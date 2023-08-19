Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

TEVA stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $5,668,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $10,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

