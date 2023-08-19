Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $104.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.48. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

