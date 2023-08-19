The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Shares of BA opened at $226.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

