The Fahey Banking Company (FAHE) to Issue Dividend of $35.00 on September 15th

The Fahey Banking Company (OTCBB:FAHE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 35.00 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Fahey Banking’s previous dividend of $30.00.
Fahey Banking Stock Performance
Fahey Banking Company Profile
The Fahey Banking Company provides banking products and services. It offers direct deposit checking, money market checking, and business solution checking accounts; regular, money market, business, and health savings accounts; Christmas club, business retirement, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fahey Banking
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Fahey Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fahey Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.