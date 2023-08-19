The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as low as $5.35. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 459,791 shares.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 107.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 106.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

