The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.09 on September 14th

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.09 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $327.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.