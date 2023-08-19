The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.37. 3,471,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $329.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

