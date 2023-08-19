The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

HD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.37. 3,471,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.76. The firm has a market cap of $329.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.