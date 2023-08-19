The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Hong Kong and China Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

