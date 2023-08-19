The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CEO Gregory B. Maffei Sells 5,182 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,500. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 167,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,805 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

