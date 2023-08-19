The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

PNC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,017. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $172.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average is $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

