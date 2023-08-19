The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Jon R. Moeller Sells 19,822 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average of $148.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after acquiring an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

